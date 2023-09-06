Blind elephant, rescued in 2021, dies in Mathura hospital

Mathura: Nina, the 62-year-old elephant rescued from an abusive life of begging, has passed away due to multi-organ failure as a result of prolonged recumbency and senility.

Nina was commercially exploited by her owners for six decades. Deprived of basic necessities like food and water, she was used for begging on the streets of Uttar Pradesh.

She was not only subjected to the brutality of a bull hook but deliberately blinded to evoke sympathy from passersby and extort money. She was reduced to a prop in wedding processions.

In June 2021, Wildlife SOS rescued Nina and kept her within the safe confines of the Elephant Hospital in Mathura.

Nina was severely underweight and malnourished and suffering from problems such as osteoarthritis and footpad abscesses.

Geeta Seshamani, co-founder and secretary, Wildlife SOS said: "Over the past two years at Wildlife SOS, Nina experienced freedom, something that eluded her for most of her life. She was showered with immense love and care, and in return, she taught us resilience and determination."

Nina was administered laser therapy massages to bring relief to her arthritic limbs, and medicated foot baths to heal her painful abscesses.

Continuous pain management and essential multivitamin supplements were administered to ensure her well-being.

"Nina had been lying down for quite a few days, but she was consuming a healthy amount of food. However, over time she reduced her food intake, due to which she became lethargic and expired due to multi-organ failure,” said Dr S. Ilayaraja, deputy director - veterinary services, Wildlife SOS.

—IANS