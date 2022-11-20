BJP workers were attacked at an AAP event in Gujarat

Surat (The Hawk): A BJP candidate claimed that on Saturday night in Surat, a few people who were consuming marijuana entered an AAP gathering as employees and then attacked BJP members close to Yogi Chowk.

Praful Panseria, a BJP candidate from the Kamrej constituency in Surat City, gave the media an explanation for the altercation between AAP and BJP workers "Smoking joint owners joined the AAP rally on Saturday night as workers because they were worried their businesses would close if I were elected as an MLA, as I had pledged to voters during the election campaign. They attacked BJP activists who were standing close to the party's election office after a bike accident near an AAP public gathering raised the issue, leading to a brief altercation and misunderstanding."

P.L. Mal, Sector 1 Additional Commissioner of Police for Surat City, stated to the media, "When there were clashes between the two companies' employees, paramilitary and police forces intervened quickly to disperse the workers. Things are now under control."

In light of the incident, there are now more police in the area.

(Inputs from Agencies)