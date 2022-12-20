BJP to nominate Horatti for K'taka Legislative Council Chairman

Belagavi, Karnataka (The Hawk): Sources stated on Tuesday that the ruling BJP has chosen BJP MLC Basavaraj Horatti, a senior politician, for the position of Speaker of the Legislative Council.

The polls will be place on Wednesday, according to sources, and Horatti, who recently switched from the JD(S) to the BJP, would submit his nomination for the position throughout the day.

The party has not yet issued an official announcement regarding this. According to sources, the BJP members of the Legislative Council met at the Belagavi Suvarna Soudha under the direction of the Minister for Social Welfare Department and Backward Classes Welfare Department and decided on Horatti for the position.

In-charge Speaker and BJP MLC Raghunatha Malkapure ran for the position. However, when Horatti joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister for the Interior Amit Shah, the party gave him the assurance that he would retain his position as Speaker of the Council.

Horatti, who was formerly close to former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda, made the decision to join the BJP after being denied a position in the Congress-JD(S) coalition government's cabinet. Members of all parties in the Assembly have respect for Horatti.

There are 75 members in the Legislative Council as a whole. BJP has 39 seats, Congress has 26 seats and JD(S) has 8 seats. The required number is 38, thus the BJP may easily elect its candidate. According to sources, Horatti will probably have some backing from opposition party members in addition to the ruling party.

(Inputs from Agencies)