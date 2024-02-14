BJP slams AAP for 'encroaching' on High Court land, labels them 'Atikraman and Papi' Party

BJP Spokesperson Slams AAP for Building Political Office on High Court Land

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla on Wednesday slammed the Aam Admi Party for allegedly building their political office on land meant for the high court, calling them the 'Atikraman and Papi' Party.

"AAP does not mean the Aam Aadmi Party; it means the Atikraman (encroachment) and Papi (sinful) Party. This mentality of encroachment is so ingrained in AAP and Kejriwal that they have even encroached upon the land allotted for the Delhi High Court and made it their political office," he said. Poonawalla also accused the AAP of encroaching on the earnings of the public, using these earnings to build palaces for themselves, and committing scams such as the liquor scam and the Mohalla clinic scam.

"First, they encroach on the earnings of the public, use their earnings to build palaces for themselves and commit scams with their earnings, such as the liquor scam, and the Mohalla clinic scam. They commit scams everywhere by encroaching and now they have even built their political office on the land given to the High Court and encroached upon it. The Chief Justice of India of the Supreme Court has taken cognizance of this," he said.

Poonawalla further alleged that AAP works against the judiciary, the constitution, and the law and order system. He added that when central agencies summon them and the court also says, present yourself, they don't present themselves because they have no respect for the judiciary in their minds.



"Even before this, they had the same mentality of not giving money for the infrastructure to be prepared for the District Court. This is the mentality of the Aam Aadmi Party, they only work against the judiciary. They work against the Constitution. They work against the law-and-order system. That's why they don't respect the judiciary. That's why those who are banned in corruption cases are called staunchly honest. That's why when central agencies summon them and the court also says present yourself, they don't present themselves because they have no respect for the judiciary in their minds," he said.

—ANI