BJP should worry about Rajbhar, not me: Akhilesh

Kannauj: Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav has said that” it is the BJP which should worry about Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar and the terminology used by him for their leaders”.

“I cannot face the Prime Minister, home minister and chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after speaking ill against them. Also, I cannot use the language he (Rajbhar) uses.”

The SP chief further said that his party would contest the elections only with the parties that will stay together in the coming months.

Akhilesh, who was in Kannauj on a private visit, told reporters that “the last five years have gone by and the way of working shows that the BJP government will go like this only”.

“People are complaining that corruption has increased in this government. On one hand, industrialists are being benefited, while on the other the common man is paying tax for milk products.”

Akhilesh said that if a devotee of Lord Shiva wants to offer milk, then GST has to be paid on that offering too.

“Offer milk with caution, otherwise one can land in jail due to tax,” he said.

He further said that the disease of cancer is increasing. “The number of cancer patients is also increasing all over the state. The BJP government has no arrangement for this. The government is not working in the interest of the people, but for its own benefit.

“In Kannauj, a state-of-the-art cancer hospital was prepared under the SP government, but the present state government has not been able to start it yet. People are losing their lives due to this because the UP government does not have arrangements for cancer patient treatment,” the SP chief added.

He also said that big potholes are visible at Bundelkhand Expressway.

“Forget that loot has happened in Bundelkhand Expressway, there has been outright dacoity. One can imagine that the project that was inaugurated by the Prime Minister of the country could not even bear the first rain. Due to the rain, potholes have developed in many places on the expressway.

“No convenient work has been done for the commuters on this Expressway. If they want to relieve themselves, then there is no toilet, where will one go?” Akhilesh queried.

He pointed out that the Expressway has been made operational, but facilities and petrol pumps have not been installed yet. —IANS