BJP protests in Odisha over the Archana Nag honey trap case

Bhubaneswar (The Hawk): On Monday, hundreds of BJP leaders and supporters from Odisha protested in Bhubaneswar, calling for action against BJD ministers and leaders who are allegedly connected to the killing of BJD Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo and the Archana Nag honey-trap case.

From the party headquarters, BJP supporters staged a protest march toward Naveen Niwas, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's official residence. However, when they were stopped by police in Sishu Bhawan Square, BJP workers and police got into a fight.

The police placed a number of BJP members, including female leaders, in preventative custody. The BJP members, including female leaders, sat in protest at police action on the street.

The BJD leaders who are reportedly connected to the scandalous woman blackmailer case and the passing of Nimapara Zilla Parishad member Dharmendra Sahoo are the subject of a CBI investigation and legal action, according to the BJP.

They claimed that despite Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's silence, various BJD leaders, including Ministers, are engaged in the Archana Nag honey-trap issue.

Even while the murder of Sahoo has brought attention to the role of School and Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash, no action has yet been taken, according to BJP leader Lekhashree Samantsinghar.

"Naveen Patnaik is in a deep sleep, and we need to wake him up," BJP leader Pravati Parida declared. Nowadays, it is quite challenging for the public to receive justice.

According to BJP National Spokesperson Sambit Patra, the Odisha government has to explain how blackmailer Archana Nag was able to acquire real estate worth Rs 100 crore in just five years.

"This lawsuit involves a number of BJD leaders. Why is Naveen Patnaik, the chief minister of Odisha, still silent? BJP requests that the CBI look into the situation, Patra continued.

