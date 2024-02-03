BJP MLA Arrested for Shooting Shiv Sena Leader in Maharashtra Land Dispute

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Ganpat Gaikwad arrested for shooting Shiv Sena leader Mahesh Gaikwad in Ulhasnagar during a heated land dispute. The incident highlights escalating political tensions in Maharashtra, with accusations of violence and manipulation by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Thane: A member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) belonging to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been taken into custody for shooting and injuring a leader associated with Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde in Thane district of Maharashtra. According to officials the incident took place at the Hill Line police station in Ulhasnagar following a dispute over land.



Ganpat Gaikwad, who represents Kalyan as a BJP MLA apparently fired shots at Mahesh Gaikwad, chief of Shiv Sena in Kalyan inside the senior inspectors office during their visit to the police station. The altercation occurred when Ganpat Gaikwads son came to file a complaint related to the land dispute. The BJP MLA claimed that he used a firearm because he believed his son was being attacked by Shiv Sena members at the police station.



Before being arrested Ganpat Gaikwad made a statement on a news channel accusing Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of trying to establish a " kingdom”, in Maharashtra.He also claimed that he acted in self defense arguing that the son of the Chief Minister and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde were wrongly taking credit for his work.



According to Gopal Landge, the Senas in charge Mahesh Gaikwad, who was injured in the incident was initially taken to a local hospital and later transferred to a private medical facility in Thane where he had successful surgery.



Dattatrya Shinde, Additional Commissioner of Police stated that a total of 10 gunshots were fired during the incident. Along with Ganpat Gaikwad two others have also been. Charged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code including 307 (attempt to murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy).



The BJP MLA emphasized that the land dispute was legally resolved in his favor ten years ago; however Mahesh Gaikwad allegedly forcefully occupied the plot. Ganpat Gaikwad showed no remorse for his actions. Mentioned that he cannot tolerate any harm coming to his child.



Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who is responsible for the Home portfolio has ordered an investigation, into the incident.

Meanwhile Ajit Pawar, a leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and the Deputy Chief Minister stressed the significance of upholding law and order. Supriya Sule, Member of Parliament from Baramati and daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar intends to address this matter in Parliament on Monday urging for Fadnavis immediate resignation. Vijay Wadettiwar, the Leader of the Opposition, in the Assembly voiced his disapproval of violence. Expressed concerns regarding the states law and order situation.

—Input from Agencies