BJP leaders retire at 75: Ajit Pawar’s jibe at 83-year-old Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: On Wednesday, Ajit Pawar, the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra, urged his uncle, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, to retire at the age of 83. He was surrounded by party workers, including 32 of NCP's 53 MLAs.

"In BJP, leaders retire at 75, when are you going to stop," Ajit Pawar remarked at the meeting he called in the Bandra suburb to demonstrate his power.

Everyone has their time in the sun. Ajit Pawar, 63 years old, claims that people are at their most creative between the ages of 25 and 75.

In 2004, he said, the NCP lost the potential to have a chief minister because of Sharad Pawar. "In 2004, we had more MLAs than Congress, but our senior leader let Congress win the post of chief minister," he remarked.

Saheb (Sharad Pawar) is a god to us, and we hold him in the highest esteem," he remarked.

Officers in the Indian Administrative Service can retire at the age of 60. Political retirement age of 75 is also observed by the BJP. Ajit Pawar observed, "You have L. K. Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi as examples."

You're 83 years old; why don't you just quit? We will pray for your long life if you bless us. Mr. Ajit Pawar made the following statement.—Inputs from Agencies