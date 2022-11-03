BJP leader wants investigation into Ayodhya land scam

Ayodhya (The Hawk): Ayodhya's BJP leader has filed a complaint with the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) about the widespread Nazul land fraud there.

BJP spokesperson Rajneesh Singh has filed a complaint on the PMO's complaints website alleging local government officials are complicit in the Nazul land scam.

By comparing the current state of the plots with old records of Nazul land in Ayodhya, Singh has urged a high-level investigation.

Recently, BJP MP Lallu Singh also complained to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and asked for a SIT investigation.

Ayodhya, a temple town that is well-known for the massive Ram Mandir that is now under construction, is experiencing a real estate boom.

The Nazul land fraud, in which local authorities, including some who were previously based here, are allegedly implicated, made headlines in the temple town in recent months.

The PMO handed the situation over to the UP administration for further action. The land mafia is thought to have stolen almost 2,000 bighas of land in Ayodhya.

Lallu Singh claimed that the government officials and the land mafia were connected in his complaint to the chief minister.

The 2,000 bighas of land, also referred to as the submerged area, are located behind the well-known "Afeem Kothi" in Faizabad city.

