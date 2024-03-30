    Menu
    BJP forms election manifesto committee with Rajnath Singh as chairman

    The Hawk
    March30/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to lead BJP's manifesto committee for Lok Sabha polls with Nirmala Sitharaman and Piyush Goyal, aiming to incorporate public suggestions into election promises.

    New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will head the BJP's 27-member manifesto committee for the Lok Sabha polls as the party brainstorms and seeks suggestions from people across the country for its election promises.

    Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be the committee's convener and another Union minister Piyush Goyal its co-convener.

    Several other Union ministers, besides chief ministers of states such as Gujarat, Assam and Madhya Pradesh, and seasoned hands like Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Vasundhara Raje are among the members of the committee.

    —PTI

