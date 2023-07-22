BJP claims two women stripped, assaulted in Malda ; TMC calls it diversionary tactics

Kolkata: Five people have been arrested after an incident in which two women were allegedly assaulted and stripped in a market in the Malda region of West Bengal earlier this week.

According to a senior official of the Malda district police, a suo moto complaint was filed in the event, which occurred when the women went to the market at Bamangola in Malda district to sell their items and the locals suspected them of committing larceny.

On Saturday, Amit Malviya, the head of the BJP's IT cell, posted what appears to be video footage of the event, in which a mob beats up a group of ladies.—Inputs from Agencies