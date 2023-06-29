BJP blasts 'stubborn' Rahul Gandhi for visiting Manipur

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) criticised Rahul Gandhi's travel to the troubled state of Manipur on Thursday, calling his actions "irresponsible" and claiming that the "stubbornness" of the Congress leader contributed to the death of at least one person there.

According to BJP national spokesperson and Manipur in-charge Sambit Patra, who spoke at a press conference at the party headquarters here, Gandhi was asked by local administration to take a chopper to Churanchandpur due to the tense situation in the state, but he declined and instead travelled there by road. For the past two or three days, he claimed, protests have been going on in Manipur at the behest of various civil society organisations and student unions in response to media reports about the Congress leader's planned visit.

"It's a shame Rahul Gandhi went to Manipur with such obstinacy; that trip was wrong. When there is such a situation, Patra stated, "sensitivity is far more important than stubbornness." He was criticising the Congress leader. "Rahul Gandhi acted in a completely irresponsible manner. Responsibility and Rahul have never been friends. The BJP leader said, "He proved it again today."—Inputs from Agencies