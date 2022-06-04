BJP’s Vinay Katiyar back in action over Gyanvapi mosque issue

Lucknow: Former Bharatiya Janata Party MP Vinay Katiyar, once known to be a firebrand Hindutva leader, is back in action after a long hiatus. Talking about the Gyanvapi mosque dispute, Katiyar said, “Things that are taken away forcefully, should be taken back forcefully. If the Hindus support us, we will resolve the dispute — with or without force. I am sure the courts will cooperate with our sentiments.”

He added that there was nothing left to imagination in the Gyanvapi case because the video survey has proved that a temple existed on the site. The facing of the Nandi is towards the Shivling and there is no doubt about this, he said.

Katiyar said he had always maintained that the Gyanvapi mosque was actually a Shiv temple.

“When I was in Varanasi and used to participate in the ‘shaka’ there, I had said that there was no denying the fact that the mosque was built after razing the temple. The proof is now out in the open,” he added. Vinay Katiyar, who played a key role in the Ayodhya temple movement, has been in political oblivion since past over a decade.

His statement on Gyanvapi mosque now marks his return to Hindutva politics.—IANS