BJP's national convention to discuss election strategy set to begin in Delhi today

Bharatiya Janata Party gears up for Lok Sabha elections at national convention in Delhi

New Delhi: The two-day national convention of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), aimed at deliberating on the strategy for the Lok Sabha elections, will commence on Saturday in Delhi.

The event, set to take place at the Bharat Mandap, will kick off with an address by the party's national president, JP Nadda. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the gathering on Sunday.

A meeting of the party's national office bearers will be held, followed by the hoisting of the party flag by National President Jagat Prakash Nadda to inaugurate the national convention.

The meeting of national officials, state presidents, organisation ministers, and the Lok Sabha cluster in charge will start at 11 am. At around 11.30 am, JP Nadda will address the convention, and PM Modi's address is scheduled for around 12.30 pm.

On his arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will first visit an exhibition before joining the national office bearers' meeting.

During this meeting, two proposals are likely to be presented. The first proposal will focus on political issues, particularly emphasising Modi's vision of a developed India, while the second proposal is likely to be a gratitude note towards the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

The convention will witness the participation of various dignitaries, including ministers from the central cabinet, national and state-level party officials, members of the national council, current and former MPs, MLAs, members of legislative councils, former state presidents, coordinators of the Lok Sabha clusters, mayors, chairpersons of municipal corporations and municipalities, district panchayat presidents, district presidents, district coordinators, state coordinators of various fronts, media, and social media & IT cell coordinators.

According to sources, PM Modi has set a target for the BJP to win 370 seats in the Lok Sabha elections. Achieving this goal will rely heavily on the achievements of the Modi government over the past 10 years, especially in the realm of welfare schemes for the poor. Strategies may be devised to extend these achievements to the booth level, encompassing over 11,000 representatives.

—ANI