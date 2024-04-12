BJP's Hema Malini meets farmers during poll campaign in Mathura, lends a hand to women working in fields

BJP's Hema Malini campaigns in Mathura's wheat fields, engaging with local farmers as she seeks reelection. The electoral history of Mathura and key voting dates for Uttar Pradesh detailed as the region prepares for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Mathura: BJP MP and candidate of Mathura constituency, Hema Malini, who has been busy campaigning for Lok Sabha Polls, recently visited a wheat field in Uttar Pradesh.





Taking to her account on X, Malini dropped a few pictures from her meeting with the local farmers.

From lending a hand to the women working in the field to posing with them for the pictures, Hema Malini looked extremely happy being at the farm.





"Today I went into the farms to interact with the farmers who I have been meeting regularly these 10 years. They loved having me in their midst and insisted I pose with them which I did," she wrote.



Hema Malini is fielded by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the third consecutive time from the Mathura Lok Sabha seat.



From 1991 to 1999, Mathura was the BJP's stronghold four times. In 2004, Mathura went to Congress's account. In 2009, RLD's Jayant Chaudhary became an MP from Mathura.



In 2014, the BJP fielded Hema Malini who won. In the 2019 elections, Hema's husband, actor Dharmendra, also campaigned for her and gathered a huge crowd in her favour. Due to the public welfare schemes of the double-engine government, once again in 2019, lotus bloomed in Mathura and Hema Malini became an MP.





Uttar Pradesh, which sends the maximum number of MPs, 80, to Parliament, will vote in all seven phases.Voting for phases one and two will be held on April 19 and April 26. Next, the state will once again poll in phases three and four on May 7 and May 13. The Uttar Pradesh electorate will also vote in phases five, six and seven on May 20, May 23 and June 1, respectively.



Mathura will poll in the second phase of the general elections on April 26.

—ANI