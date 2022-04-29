Bihar Police To Use Ai To Bust Hooch Rackets

Patna: The Bihar Police will soon put to use Artificial intelligence (AI) technology to nab people involved in illegal liquor trade and other crimes, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The AI mechanism will digitise and automate all operations, with the force no longer having to maintain data manually, he said. “Once introduced, it will help policemen nab gangs or individuals involved in illegal liquor trade in the dry state. It will be easy to identify their area of operations with real-time analytics and automated processes. “Law enforcement agencies are already unlocking the potential of AI in several ways across the country,” Kamal Kishore Singh, the additional director general (ADG) of the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB), told PTI.

The liquor prohibition law, enforced in April 2016, bans manufacture, sale, and consumption of liquor in the state.

The Bihar Police is planning to take necessary measures for the creation of a dedicated information technology (IT) cadre within the force, Singh stated. It has recently sent a proposal in the matter to the home department. “The proposed cadre will have around 2,000 officers and personnel, including IT inspectors and IT constables. Officials of the IT cadre will handle all operations of the AI system,” the ADG said. AI tools, once embedded in the system, will increase the efficiency of the force, he maintained.

“From the perspective of crime handling and management, the AI tools will help in exploratory analysis. All documents, including criminal records, would be scanned and digitised, aiding the force on the ground. Also, predictive policing with AI tools will help the force speculate the types of crime that could occur in a particular area, and the likely perpetrators,” Singh added.

—PTI