Bihar has liquor availability everywhere, Nitish should lift ban: RLJP head

Patna (The Hawk): Pashupati Kumar Paras, a union minister and the leader of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party, said on Monday that Nitish Kumar should lift the state's prohibition on alcohol because it is readily available throughout Bihar.

"The state capital Patna is home to the chief minister, the DGP, and the chief secretary. Why don't they fight the alcohol mafias hard enough? The failure of the state government has a disproportionately negative impact on the poor. Instead of the true mafias, the majority of the poor are imprisoned, "explained Paras.

"The Chief Minister and other state government representatives are both aware of how disastrously the booze ban law has failed in this case. Why are they not reversing the liquor ban law if its implementation and enforcement are improper? CM Nitish Kumar ought to investigate it and change the law "Speaking to reporters in his home district of Hajipur, Paras remarked.

"Who are the state's alcohol consumers? The list of liquor mafias must to be published by the state government. CM Nitish Kumar claims on a public forum that Patna has the biggest alcohol sales and that most people use it at home. Why is the entire bureaucracy, which the chief minister controls, not taking action against the booze mafias? "Paras enquired.

