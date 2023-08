Patna: The police reported on Saturday that a gold merchant was robbed at gunpoint in Jagdishpur village, Buxar district, Bihar, of cash and jewellery valued at Rs one lakh.

The merchant was coming home on his bike late on a Friday night after closing his shop when he was accosted by the suspects and robbed.

The accused had their faces covered with towels, as described by the victim.

To find the culprits, police have launched a manhunt.—Inputs from Agencies