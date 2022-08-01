Bihar BJP MLA questions Rajgir fixation of Nitish

Patna: Maverick Bihar BJP MLA and Bhojpuri filmmaker Vinay Bihari on Monday questioned Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's decision to build a film city at Rajgir, a popular tourist spot in the latter's home district of Nalanda.





Addressing a press conference, the former minister rued that the choice of Rajgir was made overturning his proposal to build a film city in Valmiki Nagar, a picturesque remote township in West Champaran district along the India-Nepal border





"I wager Nitish Kumar does not know, as much as I do, about filmmaking. I chose Valmiki Nagar because the temperature there is often pleasant, unlike Rajgir which has an extreme climate," said Bihari who had served as the minister for art and culture in the short-lived government of Jitan Ram Manjhi.





The third-term MLA from Lauria, who started off as an Independent but joined BJP in 2015, asserted, "I realise my party is in power. But I don't hesitate while stating facts."





The BJP leader, who had a few months ago stirred a controversy by openly demanding that his party "replace" the JD(U) leader and install "its own" chief minister, was also upset that his proposal to build an international stadium at Patna was similarly shelved.





"I wanted the new facility to be built at the site of the decrepit Moinul Haq Stadium in the city. Rajgir has been chosen for a new stadium as well," said Bihari, betraying exasperation.





He claimed that "lopsided policies of the government guided by advisers handpicked because they are yes men", had hit Bhojpuri film industry hard in the very state where the language is spoken.





"Most movie theater owners have razed their structures and built malls or godowns at their sites. The result is that a Bhojpuri movie now is released in less than 100 theaters. In the past, the number used to be over 300," he claimed.





"I now only hope that the proposed film city and the stadium in Rajgir become ready soon. It has been many years since these projects were announced. These have become like an earthen lamp in which only oil is being poured but the wick does not catch flame," said the screenwriter cum lyricist.

—PTI