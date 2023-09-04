BHU to start specialised course in ‘Kashi Studies’

Varanasi (UP): Banaras Hindu University (BHU) is all set to start a postgraduate specialised course in 'Kashi Studies' from the next academic session.



The course will include the ancient city's history, festivals, fairs, culture, religious significance, way of living, ghats, temples, political and social journey and Kashi's importance in India's freedom struggle.

Prof Kaushal Kishore Mishra, former dean of the faculty of social sciences, said, “In its recently held meeting, the Academic Council of BHU passed six new courses, including one on 'Kashi Studies'. These are self-finance courses of the department of history.”



He further said, “It is the inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's love for Varanasi that has taken the shape of a PG course in BHU.”

Mishra has played an important role in framing the courses.



The other new courses approved by the academic council include Malviya Studies, Diaspora and Global Studies, History of Science and Science Policy, Asian Studies, and Archival Studies and Management.



"We have prepared a full course on Kashi Studies under the history department. Under the course, students will study everything about Kashi in detail. People particularly in foreign countries want to know about Kashi due to its increasing importance at the global level and its transformation and development as a hub of religious tourism,” said Prof Mishra.



He added that the students opting for the course will have history as their subject and ‘Kashi Studies’ as a specialisation course.

—IANS