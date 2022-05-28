Bermuda Triangle cruise promises full refund if ship disappears

New York: In a bizarre offer, a cruise bound for the mysterious Bermuda Triangle has promised passengers that they will receive a full refund if the ship disappears, UK media reported.

The infamous Bermuda Triangle, also known as the Devil's Triangle, has remained a mystery as dozens of ships and flights have mysteriously disappeared in this region, stated the media.

The reason behind the disappearances has remained unexplained and has been attributed to the outcome of weather and human error. Conspiracy theorists have blamed supernatural causes and aliens for the disappearances of ships and flights.

In an advertisement on its website, the travel agency, the Ancient Mysteries Cruise, has said: "Don't worry about disappearing on this Bermuda Triangle tour. The tour has a 100 per cent return rate and your money will be refunded in the rare chance you disappear."

Passengers will undertake their journey to the Atlantic ocean on the Norwegian Prima liner heading from New York to Bermuda in March next year.

According to the advertisement, guests can enjoy an exclusive twilight Bermuda Triangle cruise on a glass-bottom boat with talks and Q&As.

The passengers will have to shell out around 1,450 pounds for a cabin on the ship for the eccentric offer.—ANI