Berhampur Police seize huge quantity of liquor at Andhra-Odisha interstate border

Berhampur Police intensify border security with Andhra, seizing over 1000 litres of illegal liquor amidst election preparations. Arrests made, investigations uncover significant liquor haul valued at lakhs.

Berhampur (Odisha): Berhampur Police seized a huge quantity of liquor at the Andhra-Odisha interstate border on March 20, an official said.

As preparations for the Lok Sabha and Assembly election processes have begun in both Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, interstate border check gates have been activated along the Srikakulam district by Berhampur police from March 20.

24x7 vehicle checking is being conducted at the border check posts.

On March 20, the Marine Police team under SI Athiti Nayak, during checking, found one pickup van coming suspiciously and while checking, 1053 litres of foreign liquor being transported illegally by the accused towards Andhra Pradesh were detected.

Berhampur SSP Saravana Vivek M IPS said, "For elections, the Odisha-Andhra Pradesh border has been sealed. We have also installed inter-state border checkposts. During the checking, a car was seized with Indian-made foreign liquor worth Rs. 10 lakhs. In further investigation, more than 11,000 bottles and cans were recovered valued at Rs. 25 lakhs. One person has been arrested."

Further based on the interrogation of the accused detained at Marine PS, more seizures were made from a locked house at Rameya Patna village under Golanthara PS by a team led by SDPO Sadar Subhrahshu Parida.

Different forms of liquor, including whisky, brandy, Vodka and beer of different brands, are seized.

"The value of liquor seized from the pickup van is above 10 lakhs and the market value of liquor kept in a house would be approximately Rs. 25 lakhs in Odisha. But in Andhra Pradesh, its value would be double," he further added.

