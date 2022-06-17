Bengaluru Idgah Maidan Row: Major Face-off Between Bbmp, Wakf Board

Bengaluru: In an interesting development, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), the government's civic agency, and the Wakf Board have locked horns over the Idgah Maidan property.

The Wakf Board has refused to submit property documents to the BBMP. This comes after the civic agency recently found that it (BBMP) does not possess documents related to the Idgah Maidan.

The BBMP has come under pressure as the Hindu activists have been demanding that the civic agency should allow them to celebrate the Yoga Day on June 21 and Independence Day on August 15 in the controversial Idgah Grounds of Chamarajpet locality in Bengaluru.

They are also asking permission for celebration of Hindu festivals questioning the use of ground only by Muslims. The BBMP has issued a statement stating that the Idgah Maidan is a playground and it is its property. The Muslim leaders have flatly refused and have warned of consequences if the property is disturbed.

The BBMP served a notice to the Wakf Board to submit the documents relating to the Idgah Maidan to stake claim over the property.

Shafi Saadi, the Chairman of the Wakf Board said, "Why should Wakf Board submit documents to BBMP. "The civic agency BBMP is our opposite party. They have been defeated in all three courts. (Lower Court, High Court and Supreme Court) They have served a notice on us to submit property documents within 3 days. Why should we submit documents on our property?"

The civic agency in its notice has referred to the Idgah Maidan as a playground. "How can they do it? We will have to file a contempt petition against the BBMP. Let the court ask for the Idgah Maidan documents, let the government ask for it, but, why is the BBMP directing submission of property documents?" he said.

"We have documents of our property (Idgah Maidan). We need not answer BBMP. They (BBMP) have installed CCTV cameras around the grounds without our consent. They should have discussed this on the local committee," he explained.

According to sources the Wakf Board leaders, who held a meeting with Congress MLA Zameer Ahmad Khan on Thursday night, had decided not to submit any documents to the BBMP.

