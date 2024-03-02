Bengaluru blast: Hotels Association to draw up detailed plan to enhance security system

The Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association announces plans to convene with police and stakeholders to enhance security across city hotels, aiming for a safer public space.

Bengaluru: A day after a low intensity bomb blast at a popular city eatery left 10 people injured, Bruhath Bangalore Hotels Association (BBHA) on Saturday said it will chalk out a plan to enhance the security system at all hotels across the city and would also discuss the preventive measures to be taken to make public places safer.

On Friday afternoon, the Rameshwaram Cafe witnessed a bomb blast at its Brookefield branch following which security has been tightened across the state and its capital city.



According to the Association, it will be convening a meeting with police officials, hotels owners and other stakeholders to discuss the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to maintain vigil in hotels.

They would also discuss the do's and don'ts in hotels, review the SOPs and step up security measures to avert any such untoward incidents in the near future. It will also discuss having in place an enhanced security system in place and work towards having a zero tolerance approach against movement of any "suspicious individuals" and those "loitering" in the hotels henceforth.



President of BBHA, PC Rao said that once the police investigation is concluded, they would soon call up a meeting with the police department, cafe and hotel owners as well as other stakeholders to discuss and chalk out a detailed plan to enhance the security system at the eateries so as to avoid such unfortunate incident in future.



"We are working on ways to enhance the security system and ensure safety of people at public places but for now we are waiting for the formal report from the police department on how it (blast) happened. Once the investigation is over, we will take up the matter and chalk a detailed plan. Our discussions are on and we are definitely calling for a meeting next week with police officials and other members in the hospitality business," he told PTI.



Emphasizing that such incidents have occurred in public places like hotels, railway stations, bus stands, he said, such people can target any public place and so we as citizens of Karnataka and Bengaluru should be careful and do the needful as a responsible citizen to keep our city safe and secure.



"We need to know and analyse what actually happened and how it happened..and take preventive measures accordingly. Instead of putting blame on police or the government, It's our responsibility as well as our duty as a citizen to secure our places," he said.

—PTI