Bengaluru acid attack case: Attacker has gangrene; victim says God punished him

Bengaluru (The Hawk): The man who attacked a 23-year-old woman with acid here on April 28 has gangrene and risks having his leg amputated.

The survivor called it God's punishment and said she was waiting for the court to punish the offender.

Nagesh, also known as acid Naga, is currently receiving medical care in a jail clinic.

"My life has becoming quite difficult. I have to attend hospitals frequently since I require many procedures. God has punished him, but I don't like the outcome. Awaiting the court's decision because he merits a more severe penalty, "She spoke.

In connection with the acid attack case, Karnataka police had already provided the court with a 770-page charge-sheet.

Attacker Nagesh pursued the girl and splashed acid on her while waiting in a car near the girl's place of employment in Sunkadakatte, Bengaluru.

The girl suffered burn injuries that were 35% burnt. According to the authorities, the offender and the victim both attended the same SSLC school (Class 10). After the girl flatly rejected him, he changed into a spurned lover and attacked her.

The charge sheet provided to the 13th Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court lists the names of up to 92 witnesses. The investigators had also provided the IPC Section 164-required statements of two eyewitnesses.

Ten special teams were created to find the acid attacker as pressure increased from all directions regarding the holding him for too long. After 16 days, the Kamakshipalya police finally caught him at Tiruvannamalai.

Nagesh had been missing since April 28 and was able to elude authorities by posing as a religious seer wearing saffron clothing. Police officers visited the ashram with devotees, managed to gather information about him, and eventually apprehended him.

He was shot in the leg by the police when he attempted to flee after being apprehended.

