Bengal: BJP's Suvendu shares stage with Cong leader in protest against TMC WB - BJP- CONG -RALLY Suvendu Adhikari shares stage with Congress leader in protest agains'

Kolkata: The ruling TMC in West Bengal has accused the CPI(M), Congress, and the saffron camp of forming a "covert alliance" due to the participation of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari and Congress leader Kaustav Bagchi in a protest march of school job hopefuls on Wednesday.

Camac Street in South Kolkata is where TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has his office, thus that's where the protesting teachers and students marched.

The school job hopefuls, who have been hurt by the TMC government's corruption, have called for a rally and asked me to speak at it in my capacity as the assembly's opposition leader. If Kaustav Bagchi were to join the demonstration, would it be a bad thing? Adhikari informed the press.—Inputs from Agencies