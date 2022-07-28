Rs 29 crore cash found at another house of TMC minister's aide Arpita Mukherjee

New Delhi: ED sleuths on Wednesday began its searches at the premises linked to aide Arpita Mukherjee. The ED raided Arpita Mukerjee's house in connection with an alleged teacher recruitment scam in West Bengal.





The flat of her mother at Belgharia Club town in North 24 Parganas and three other premises has been covered in the action initiated on Wednesday. One of the two flats of Arpita Mukherjee, in Belghoria, has been sealed by ED.

Earlier, Rs 20 crore was recovered from her residence in South Kolkata. This brings the total cash recovered to Rs 40 crore now from her premises so far.





ED officials also conducted a raid at the residence of businessman Manoj Jain in Ballygunge. Jain is reportedly an aide of state minister Partha Chatterjee.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Partha Chatterjee in connection with the West Bengal Primary Education Board recruitment scam.





The ED unearthed many disproportionate assets of Partha Chatterjee since his arrest, of which were three flats in West Bengal's Diamond City.

The arrests took place following the raids by the central probe agency in which it seized over Rs 20 crore in cash from the premises of his close associate Arpita Mukherjee. She was also arrested.





ED officials had on Friday raided the residences of Partha Chatterjee and another Bengal Minister Paresh Adhikari and recovered Rs 20 crore in cash from the house of an associate of Chatterjee. A total of more than 20 mobile phones have also been recovered from the premises of Arpita Mukherjee, the purpose and use of which are being ascertained, said the probe agency.





Besides cash, a number of other incriminating documents, records, details of dubious companies, electronic devices, foreign currency and gold have also been recovered from various premises of the persons linked to the scam. Partha Chatterjee, who is presently the minister for industries and commerce, was the education minister when the alleged illegal appointments were made in government-run and aided schools by West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC).

The ruling Trinamool Congress described the raids as a "ploy" by the BJP government at the Centre to "harass" its political opponents.

—ANI