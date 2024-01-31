Bengal's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Rahul Gandhi's Car Targeted with Stones, States Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury

Unidentified assailants target Rahul Gandhi's car with stones during the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in West Bengal's Malda district. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, state party chief, condemns the incident as the rear window pane is shattered.

Malda: During the 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' in the district of Malda, West Bengal an incident took place on Wednesday where Rahul Gandhis vehicle was reportedly targeted by individuals who pelted it with stones. Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, the state party chief confirmed the attack. Mentioned that it specifically aimed at shattering the rear window pane of the vehicle. Thankfully Rahul Gandhi remained unharmed throughout this event.



The incident was captured on television as Gandhi got out of the vehicle during a stop to assess the damage to the windowpane. The assault occurred in Harischandrapur area of Malda as the yatra made its way back, into West Bengal from Bihar.



Chowdhury expressed his disapproval of this act and stated, "It is completely unacceptable that stones were thrown at Rahul Gandhis vehicle resulting in a smashed rear window pane."