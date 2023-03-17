Bamboo/ Ringal Handicrafts For Farmers And Artisans

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Forest research Institute (FRI), Dehradun hosted a hands on 5 days training under AICRP-2 Bamboo project from 13th -17th March, 2023, on "Bamboo/Ringal Handicrafts for the Farmers and Artisans". Twenty eight artisans from Ummedpur and Premnagar district Dehradun of Uttarakhand participated in the training under the technical guidance of master trainers from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.

Dr. N.K. Upreti, acting Director, Forest Research Institute, Dehradun, inaugurated the training program. In his inaugural address he emphasized the multiple use of Ringal and Bamboo and its value addition for improving the livelihood of our brothers & sisters living around the ringal and bamboo areas. He also explained about marketing of by-products of different bamboo and their growing areas in the country to the participants.

Smt. Richa Misra IFS, Head, Extension Division presented the welcome address. While welcoming the participants and the dignitaries present, she said that the participants shall not only learn or improve their skills with the master trainers but also learn more from each other's experience. Besides other dignitaries Shri Ramesh Khatri, Secretary of NGO Gangotri Kaushal Vikash Evam Utthan Samiti Shiv Shakti Self Help Groups, Shyampur attended the function.

Dr. H.S. Ginwal, Scientist-G & National Project Coordinator of AICRP-2 Bamboo with Dr. Santan Barthwal, Scientist-F & Principal Investigator of the Bamboo project was also attended the programme. In his inaugural address he stated about importance of different bamboo and implementation of this AICRP-2 Bamboo project in different part of the country.

The anchoring of the programme was carried out by Dr. Charan Singh, Scientist-F. The entire team of Extension Division Shri Rambir Singh, Shri Vijay Kumar, Shri Preetpal Singh, FRO, Shri Kheema Nand and Shri Anand Singh Negi worked hard to make the programme successful. The inaugural session was followed by technical sessions with a technical lecture delivered by Dr. Santan Barthwal, Scientist-F on making bamboo handicrafts products during which the trainees made food baskets, hats, lamp stands, bouquets, flower pots, pitchers, yoga mat, dust bin water bottle hangers, food-pot hangers, flower baskets, lamp shade and many others articles from Ringal and Bamboo. During the 5 days training program, the participants were provided free boarding, lodging and to and fro travel from their villages and scientific input on preservation, seasoning and other aspects of bamboo and Ringal were imparted by the scientists/technical officers of FRI, Dehradun. The participants are also visited bambusetum and museums. The entire training program was widely covered by print and electronic media.