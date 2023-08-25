B20 Summit: India’s Growth Journey Will Shape World’s Future, Says Tata Sons Chairman Chandrasekaran

New Delhi: India stands as a beacon of growth and is on track to achieve 7 per cent average growth over the next decade, N Chandrasekaran, the Chairperson of B20 India said in his address on Friday at the inaugural session of the official G20 platform for communications with the world's business community.

Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman of Tata Sons in his address today at the beignning of the three-day long summit said the country is poised to lead the three transitions that the world is navigating through- digital and Artificial Intelligence transition, energy transition and global value and supply chain transition.

Chandrasekaran was speaking on the topic ‘B20 India Priorities and Recommendations: From India for the World.’

The B20 India chair said that millions of people around the world witnessed the landing of ISRO's Chandrayaan-3 mission on the Moon and for them the Moon has changed from a symbol of aspiration to one of achievement.

“Today, we view the moon in a new light, as it has transformed from a symbol of aspiration to one of achievement. Millions of young Indians, along with people from around the globe, witnessed the recent landing on television or online. Now, a simple glance upwards at the moon represents what we have accomplished as a nation and what we can achieve in the future,” Chandrasekaran said.

The B20 India Communique was also unveiled today.

“We would like to announce a global B20 institute with a purpose for it to be an evangelist, a change agent, the knowledge base, thought leader and a think tank with highly experienced people who will work with the B20 nations. It will be a global business institute based in India,” Chandrasekaran said.

"R.A.I.S.E: Responsible, Accelerated, Innovative, Sustainable, Equitable Businesses" is the overarching theme of the summit. In his speech Chandrasekaran said that the B20 India had 110 policy advocacy sessions with strong set of recommendations - 54 across 9 teams. "A few important recommendations and themes - inclusion resonated across all groups. We recommend prioritization of inclusion to the G20," he said.

Established in 2010, Business 20 or B20 is the official G20 platform for communications with the world's business community. It is considered as one of the most well-known G20 Engagement Groups, including participation from businesses and business organisations.

B20 led the process of rallying international business leaders for their opinions on issues of global economic and trade governance and speaking with a single voice for the entire G20 business community during India's Presidency as the official G20 discussion forum for the global business community.

The B20 India Summit is set to be held from August 25-27 in the national capital, and will witness the largest congregation of international businesses with a large participation of leading global Chief Operating officers and Chief Experience Officers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address the B20 Summit on August 27. Several senior Cabinet Ministers and Trade Ministers from the G20 countries would also address the delegates during the Summit. —ANI