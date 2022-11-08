B'luru lady kills herself after lover threatens social media vids

Bengaluru (The Hawk): According to police, a female therapist in this city committed herself when her partner threatened to reveal their personal tapes.

The 35-year-old Chamundeshwari recorded a video in which she detailed her ordeal. The dead filmed a video before committing suicide last week, according to the police, who claimed to have found it. Following a complaint from Chamundeshwari's husband, the police filed a FIR against Mallikarjun from Andhra Pradesh.

The victim worked at a beauty salon, according to investigators. She met Mallikarjun six months ago from the Andhra Pradesh district of Nellore.

They got close and started dating. However, the accuser began extorting money from her and sought Rs 2 lakh. He threatened to post all of their films and pictures on social media if she did not give him the cash.

In her video, Chamundeshwari wished her ex-lover and current blackmailer well in life and urged him not to bother any ladies in the future. She also forwarded Mallikarjun this video.

An exchange of WhatsApp calls between them was discovered by the police. The accused had a charge of aiding suicide filed against them, and police have started looking for Mallikarjun.

