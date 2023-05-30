Ayodhya seers to hold rally in support of WFI chief

Ayodhya(UP): A gathering in support of Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, who has been accused of sexually assaulting women grapplers, has been scheduled for next week.

The POCSO Act, which protects minors from sexual offences, has "many loopholes and defective clauses," according to the seers, who have promised to demonstrate against it.

Singh, a BJP MP and the head of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), has been accused of sexual harassment by several of the country's top wrestlers, including Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat, and Bajrang Punia.—Inputs from Agencies