Attempt To Threaten Sages Like Time Of Ravana: Yogi On Mamata's Remark On Bharat Sevashram

Gorakhpur: Condemning West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's remarks against the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said opposition parties are conspiring to create a situation like the times of Ravana when people used to threaten sages.

He also said that the politics of the INDIA bloc parties is based on "opposition to Hinduism," and people will give them a befitting reply.

"Just like people used to threaten sages during the time of Ravana, an attempt is being made to create a similar situation. But this is Sanatan Dharma, the devotees and representatives of these organisations will give them a befitting reply," Adityanath said speaking to ANI on Saturday.

Last week, Mamata Banerjee had earlier alleged that some monks of the Ramakrishna Mission and Bharat Sevashram Sangha were working under the influence of BJP leaders in Delhi.

West Bengal Chief Minister said, "There is a Maharaj in Behrampore; I have been hearing about him for a long time. Kartik Maharaj. He says he will not allow any TMC agent in the poll booth. I do not consider him a saint because he is directly involved in politics. I used to respect Bharat Sevashram Sangha a lot. It has been on my list of respected organisations for a long time." A monk of Bharat Sevashram Sangha had sent a legal notice to Banerjee over her comments. The TMC chief later clarified that her remarks pertained to certain individual monks and were not against any institution. Meanwhile, West Bengal Police arrested five people in connection with the vandalization of properties at Ramakrishna Mission in West Bengal's Jalpaiguri district.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said "The INDIA bloc whether it is Congress or its allies TMC, Samajwadi Party or the RJD...their politics is based on opposition to Hinduism. They oppose Sanatan Dharma, India's ideologies and philosophies." "The TMC statements against Bharat Sevashram show their frustration seeing defeat," he added.

Adityanath said that people associated with the Bharat Sevasharam and the Ram Krishna Mission will give a "befitting reply" to the Congress and its INDIA bloc partners.

"Crores of Indians are associated with Bharat Sevasharam and the Ram Krishna Mission and they will give a befitting answer to Congress and the INDIA bloc partners like TMC," he said.

Speaking highly of the contributions of Ram Krishna Mission and the Bharat Sevashram, the Chief Minister said, "Ram Krishna Mission or Bharat Sevasharam Sangh are the two premier religious and spiritual insititution of India. Following the direction shown by Swami Vivekanand, the Ram Krishna Mission has spread the values of Sanatan Dharma in the country and abroad. Apart from that, they have also contributed in the field of charity work." "Bharat Seveshram Sangh is a glowing light of India's Sanatan Hindu religion. Following the way shown by Swami Pranavananda, the Bharat Sevashram Sangh has contributed to spreading the message of Sanatan Dharma," he added.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister also accused the Trinamool Congress of including 118 Muslim castes in the list of OBCs depriving the OBCs of their rights.

"The TMC included 118 Muslim castes in the list of OBCs and has taken away rights for OBCs. In the last 14 years, lakhs of OBC people have been deprived of their rights. TMC should apologise to the OBC community in Bengal," he said.

Notably, the Calcutta High Court on Wednesday cancelled all OBC certificates issued in West Bengal after 2010. The court has directed the West Bengal Backward Classes Commission to prepare a new list of OBCs in accordance with the 1993 Act. Those on the OBC list before 2010 will remain. An estimated 5 lakh OBC certificates are set to be cancelled in light of the order. —ANI