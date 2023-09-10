At G20 summit, PM Modi makes renewed push for UNSC expansion; world leaders laud India's presidency

New Delhi: In the wake of the successful conclusion of India's G20 presidency, in which world leaders praised India for its efforts to ensure a number of concrete accomplishments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed his call for expansion of the UN Security Council and reforms in global institutions to reflect the world's "new realities" on Sunday.

The ceremonial passing of the G20 gavel from Prime Minister Modi to Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was marked by President Lula's praise of India for championing the interests of developing countries. To restore political strength and increase participation for emerging countries at the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), Lula said that the United Nations Security Council needs new developing countries as permanent and non-permanent members.

At the completion of the two-day G20 summit, the prime minister suggested a virtual session of the G20 be held at the end of November to review the suggestions and choices made by the key developed and developing country leaders present.—Inputs from Agencies