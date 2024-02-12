Assam: Morigaon administration imposes restrictions to ensure smooth, peaceful conduct of higher secondary exams

Restrictions Imposed for Smooth Conduct of Examinations in Morigaon District

Morigaon: The Morigaon district administration has imposed several restrictions under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of high school and higher secondary examinations in the district.

According to the ban issued by Additional District Magistrate Dyotiva Bora, the use of speakers, loudspeakers and microphones has been prohibited without permission and will remain banned at night and during duration of the examinations. Additionally, no person shall assemble unauthorisedly or crowd within a radius of 100 metres of the examination centre, the directive read.

Candidates are also barred from carrying any suspicious items, mobile phones or electronic devices inside the examination centre.

The official statement issued on Sunday said, "In view of the ensuing HS/HSLC examination 2024, it appears that there is the likelihood of disturbance of peaceful environment of the students causing noise pollution as a result of indiscriminate use of loudspeaker and microphones in different programmes and occasions throughout the district." "There is every likelihood of disturbance of peace and tranquillity, malafide intention to indulgence in unfair means in and around the examination centres in the district.

There is further apprehension of a breach of public peace and tranquillity with stray incidents during the examination and unlawful activities in and around the examination centres.



Dyotiva Bora, Additional District Magistrate, Morigaon said she was promulgating the order in exercise of powers conferred upon her under Section 144 Crpc throughout Morigaon district until further orders.

The order prohibits the the use of a loudspeaker, or microphone without permission, the use of a loudspeaker, or microphone at night and during examinations, assembly of unauthorized persons or unnecessary crowding around examination centres within 100 meters of the centre premises and carrying of unauthorized and suspected objects like mobile phones, electronic devices by the examinees to the examination hall.

"Considering the gravity of the situation this order has been passed ex-parte and will be enforceable with immediate effect and will remain in operation till completion of the examination process," it said.

—ANI