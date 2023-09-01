    Menu
    Assam: Four killed in head on collision between two bikes

    Pankaj Sharma
    September1/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Guwahati: Four people were killed in a head-on collision between two bikes in Assam's Bilasipara area in Dhubri district, officials said on Friday.

    According to locals, the incident occurred on Thursday, leading two on the spot death of two persons - Noorbakta Khan and Zahinur Khan, both natives of Maspara village in the Bilasipara neighbourhood.

    Meanwhile, two other critically injured persons, identified as Abu Bakar Siddique and Mohammad Hussain, were rushed to the hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead.

    The bodies were sent for an post-mortem.

    —IANS

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Bike collision Assam accident Bilasipara incident Noorbakta Khan Zahinur Khan Abu Bakar Siddique Mohammad Hussain Assam
