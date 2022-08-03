Assam: Blocked by wild elephants, three minor boys spend night atop tree

Dhemaji (Assam): Three minor boys were forced to spend an entire night atop a tree in a dense forest in Assam's Dhemaji district after a herd of wild elephants blocked their way in the jungle.

As per reports, the incident took place on Sunday in the Jonai area of the district when the trio went to the forest to bring back their domestic cattle. But a herd of wild elephants suddenly appeared before them, terrifying the boys who took shelter atop a tree.

Much to their despair, the elephants did not leave the spot and stood right below the tree due to which the trio was compelled to spend the entire night on top of the tree.

The Superintendent of Police of Dhemaji district, Ranjan Bhuyan, told IANS that after the locals realised that the boys were missing, they informed the police late in the night. The police along with the local people entered the jungle at around 3 a.m. on Monday and rescued the minor boys.

"All the three boys are doing well now," informed the officer.

