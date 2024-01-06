Assam: 35 students lose consciousness at school in Karimganj

Emergency at Ramkrishna Vidyapith: 35 Students Faint During Gunotsav Program in Assam's Karimganj. Official Attributes Mass Hysteria to Empty Stomachs, Immediate Medical Response Initiated. District Commissioner Calls Off Event, Promises Second Phase for Gunotsav Amidst Student Well-being Concerns.

Karimganj (Assam) [India]: As many as 35 students lost consciousness on Saturday during the Gunotsav Programme at Ramkrishna Vidyapith in Assam's Karimganj, said an official.

The students were rushed to the local primary health centre in the district, the official added.

According to the official, the cause of the sudden loss of consciousness was, prima facie, that the students were on empty-stomach.

"35 students suddenly fainted. We have already sent a medical team and magistrate to check on the situation. As per the preliminary report, the students fainted due to mass hysteria; they didn't take breakfast. The fainting students were admitted to the hospital. Today, we have called off the Gunotsav and we will conduct the Gunotsav in the second phase," said Mridul Yadav, District Commissioner, Karimganj.



Meanwhile, some of the students were discharged and handed over to their parents, the district commissioner added.

—ANI