Assam woman BJP leader's murder: Husband files complaint against IGP Upadhyay

Guwahati: Junali Nath, a prominent member of the BJP in Assam, was found dead on a road in the district of Goalpara, and her husband, Chandra Kumar Nath, has filed a FIR against CID IGP Debaraj Upadhyay, accusing him of producing a "doubtful" investigation report by the police.

According to a complaint lodged by Chandra Kumar on Tuesday evening, "The narrative of the case has been changed by CID. How the accused killed the victim while operating a vehicle was left unexplained by the investigation report, it said.

"The police's extramarital affair angle of the case is unacceptable and Junali Nath's character is unquestionable," Chandra Kumar said.

"We have experienced great stress as a result of the inconvenient probe," Chandra Kumar claimed.

The family of Junali sought an apology from the police in the form of a rollback of the press release and the beginning of a thorough investigation to find those responsible.

Earlier on Tuesday, the police asserted that Junali's lover and suspected killer, Hasanur Islam, was responsible for her death.

Islam was arrested by police on Monday evening, and Assam's CID said that for more than two years, Nath had an affair with Islam.

Upadhyay told the media that Islam had confessed to having an affair with Junali lasting over two years during police questioning. Upadhyay had told the press that Junali was furious because Islam had married another woman.

Islam said that when Junali came to see him on Sunday night, he picked her up in his car in the Matia area of Goalpara. After that, a fight broke out in the car, Upadhyay said.

"Islam hit her many times on the face when she was questioning his marriage, rendering her unconscious," the officer said.

After post-mortem, doctors said that a heavy object was used to kill Junali, but Islam informed the police that he hit Junali in the face until she passed out.

"When Islam realised Junali was dead, he abandoned her near the road and drove off. He also banged her head on the hard portion of the automobile. The car had bloodstains on it, and we have found it," Upadhyay added.—Inputs from Agencies