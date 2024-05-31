Obscene video case: Prajwal Revanna produced in court after medical examination, police to seek custody

Additionally, the SIT has filed an application in the High Court questioning HD Revanna's bail in a separate kidnapping case, seeking his continued custody until the investigation is complete.

Bengaluru: JD (S) suspended MP Prajwal Revanna, who was arrested in the obscene video case was brought to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital in Bengaluru for medical examination. After the conclusion of the medical exam, Prajwal was taken to the City civil court where he was produced before the 42nd ACMM court judge.

The SIT is likely to request the court to hand over Prajwal to their custody. The Hasan MP was arrested by the SIT on Thursday night at Bengaluru Airport.

The SIT has also filed an application in the High Court questioning HD Revanna's bail in the kidnapping case of a woman from KR Nagar, Mysore. According to SIT, Revanna should continue to remain in custody until this investigation is over and therefore, the SIT has moved the High Court to cancel the bail.

The application will be heard in the High Court bench headed by Justice Krishna S Dixit. The hearing of the petition filed by Revanna to cancel this case will also be held today in the High Court.

HD Revanna was arrested earlier in connection with a kidnapping case on April 29. He was granted conditional bail by a special court for people's representatives.

Prajawal Revanna who was brought to the CID office in Bengaluru after he landed at Kempegowda International Airport is likely to face a probe by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) over allegations of sexual harassment and criminal intimidation following a complaint by a woman who worked in his household.

He returned to India from Berlin, Germany, nearly a month after leaving the country on a diplomatic passport and was immediately taken into custody.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Karnataka government detained Revanna on his arrival at Bengaluru airport.

The SIT team confiscated two of his check-in bags and took them away in a separate car. Security was stepped up outside the CID office in Bengaluru, and barricades were put outside the office before Revanna's arrival.

Earlier, the SIT arrested two prime accused in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as Naveen Gowda and Chetan. According to police sources, the accused were arrested when they appeared before the High Court seeking anticipatory bail. Arrested Chetan Gowda and Naveen Gowda allegedly distributed pen drives containing videos of Prajwal Revanna sexually assaulting women.

