    Menu
    States & UTs

    Three killed, over 40 injured after two buses collide in Gujarat

    author-img
    The Hawk
    June1/ 2024
    Last Updated:

    The accident occurred near Sakaria village when the state transport bus, after hitting a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with the luxury bus on the opposite side.

    Representative Image

    Modasa (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and more than 40 injured after a state transport bus hit a motorcycle, jumped the road divider and collided with a private bus carrying pilgrims in Gujarat's Arvalli district on Saturday, police said.

    The accident occurred on a state highway near Sakaria village at around 11 am, an official said.

    The state transport bus hit a motorcycle, and the driver lost control of the wheel, causing the vehicle to jump the road divider and collide with a luxury bus on the wrong side of the highway, he said.

    The official said the luxury bus was carrying passengers returning to Savli in Vadodara after a pilgrimage to Jagannath Temple in Puri (Odisha).

    Three persons were killed, and more than 40 passengers sustained injuries, sub-inspector Ajaysinh Rathod said.

    The motorcyclist, a woman travelling in the luxury bus, and another passenger were killed, he said.

    Passengers from both buses were injured, and around 15 to 20 of them were referred to a hospital at Himatnagar in the neighbouring Sabarkantha district for treatment, while the rest were being treated at Modasa, he said.

    —PTI

    Categories :States & UTsTags :Gujarat accident news Bus crash Gujarat Arvalli district news State transport accident Motorcycle bus collision Luxury bus crash news Accident news update
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in