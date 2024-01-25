Assam CM: BJP will win all seats covered by Rahul Yatra

Assam CM alleges BJP victory in constituencies covered by Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. Accuses Yatra timing during Ram Mandir ceremony of a political conspiracy. Sarma claims BJP's reliance on Gandhi's campaigning, predicting his arrest post Lok Sabha elections.

Guwahati: Assams Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma confidently stated on Thursday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is poised for victories, in all the constituencies visited by Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Assam. Sarma accused the Congress leader of engaging in a conspiracy by organizing the Yatra during the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony with intentions of stoking tensions.



During a media address Sarma expressed, "Wherever Rahul Gandhi campaigns the BJP is bound to emerge victorious. We rely on his presence for that reason." The chief minister further predicted that Gandhi might face arrest after the Lok Sabha elections.



In response to alleged provocations during the Yatra Assam police have filed a case against Rahul Gandhi and several other Congress leaders. The charges include accusations of inciting supporters to breach barricades and deviate from the approved route, which resulted in an entry into Guwahati city.



Sarma argued, "On the day of Ayodhyas Pran Pratistha ceremony Rahul deliberately chose to pass through minority dominated districts, like Nagaon and Morigaon potentially provoking a clash." The Yatra began on January 18 in Assam. Concluded on Thursday as it entered West Bengal.

