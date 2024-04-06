Assam CM Sarma dances during election campaign in Jorhat

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Joins Campaign Rally, Enthusiastically Supports BJP Candidate Amid Lok Sabha Elections.

Jorhat (Assam): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was spotted dancing on stage during an election campaign at Titabor Bokahola Bagisa in Jorhat on Saturday.



The campaign rally was in support of Topon Kumar Gogoi, the BJP candidate for the Jorhat parliamentary constituency.

Sarma enthusiastically clapped and danced to a popular Jhumur song.



In this Lok Sabha election in Assam, the BJP is contesting in 11 out of 14 seats, while its ally parties, Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), are contesting in two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri) and UPPL in one seat (Kokrajhar), respectively.

Earlier on March 27, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Jorhat Parliamentary constituency (Assam) and sitting MP Topon Kumar Gogoi, accompanied by numerous supporters, filed his nomination papers at the Jorhat district commissioner office for the first phase of the parliamentary elections.



The Jorhat Parliamentary Constituency (Assam) also consists of ten assembly segments. The constituencies are Jorhat, Titabar, Mariani, Majuli, Teok, Sivasagar, Nazira, Demow, Sonari and Mahmara.

There are a total of 14 parliamentary constituencies in Assam. Elections for the 14 Lok Sabha constituencies in Assam will take place in three phases on April 19, April 26 and May 7.



Meanwhile, the election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.



In the Lok Sabha elections of 2014, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured 7 of the 14 seats in Assam. Both the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) claimed three seats each. During the 2019 elections, the BJP increased its seat count to 9, while the Congress maintained its three seats, and the AIUDF won a single seat.

—ANI