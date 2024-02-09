Assam's Kaziranga National Park records all-time high tourist footfall this season

Kaziranga National Park Witnesses Record Tourist Footfall and Revenue Increase

Kaziranga: The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve in Assam has witnessed all-time high tourist footfall this season, officials said.

According to the park authorities, nearly 1.80 lakh visitors including both foreign and domestic have already visited the national park so far and the estimated revenue earned is around Rs 4.58 crore.Sonali Ghosh, Director of Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve said that new tourism areas like Biswanath and Bura Chapori have now been added to the national park.

"The park was opened on October 15 last year for the 2023-24 tourist season and in the month of October last year 17662 tourists visited the park, 40242 tourists visited in the month of November, 65000 tourists visited in December and in January this year 52000 tourists visited the park. We have earned Rs 1.45 crore as revenue in December last year and earned Rs 1.21 crore in January this year. Almost 1.80 lakh tourists have already visited the park this season so far," Sonali Ghosh said.

She further said that, this time river tourism has become more popular and the park has earned a good amount of revenue from it.Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, nestled in the heart of Assam, continues to captivate travellers and wildlife enthusiasts, and it experiences a significant upsurge in tourism, particularly during the holidays. Renowned for its breathtaking landscapes, rich biodiversity, and iconic inhabitants like the one-horned rhinoceros, Kaziranga has emerged as a top-choice destination for families and wildlife aficionados.

The park authority said that starting in February, Kaziranga will introduce tea tourism, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore the region's tea culture and this new initiative aims to showcase the beauty of Kaziranga while providing an immersive experience in the art of tea production.

Kaziranga is experiencing a remarkable boost in tourism, thanks to the recent success of innovative initiatives like Kazir Ronghangpi Tales, Cycling in Kohora, Panpur Jeep Safari & Boat Safari in Biswanath Wildlife Division. These initiatives, aimed at promoting local culture and heritage, have captured the hearts of both residents and visitors alike, turning Kaziranga into a must-visit destination.

According to the park authority, the tourist flow was affected during the last two pandemic years. In the tourist year 2021-22, 2,55,676 visitors visited the park and the estimated revenue generated was around Rs 5,49,78,055, in the tourist year 2022-23, 3,26,924 visitors visited the park and the estimated revenue generated was around Rs 7,76,07,566.

In the present tourist year 2023-24, the Central and Western Range were opened for tourists in the mid-October and the other two ranges were opened in late November. Around 1,79,573 visitors have already visited the park till date and the estimated revenue earned is around Rs. 4,58,77,639.

Local businesses have also benefited from the increased tourist influx, with hotels, restaurants, and shops reporting a surge in activity. The success of these events has created new opportunities for collaboration between the public and private sectors, further contributing to the overall economic growth of the area.

—ANI