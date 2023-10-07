Ashok Leyland & Noida Power Corporation Bagged The Platinum Awards At The CII Northern Regional Green Practices Award For Industries

Haridwar (The Hawk): More companies to come forward for CHG emission initiative to reach the aspirational target set by the Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi of Net Zero 2070, clean & green by 2030, said Mr Kalyan Dey, GreenCo Assessor, & General Manager, Ashok Leyland Limited (Retd) while addressing the participants. He shared that sustainability is very important area these days considering the increase in global warming day by day. He appreciated companies’ efforts towards sustainability initiatives.

Under the manufacturing category Ashok Leyland Ltd, Pantnagar won the Platinum Award, ITC Ltd Haridwar won the Gold Award, and the silver award was bagged by Rockman Industries Ltd, Haridwar. For Service category Noida Power Corporation Limited, Noida won the Platinum Award, Swami Rama Himalayan University, Dehradun won the Gold Award and Silver award was bagged by Indian School of Business, Mohali.

Prof Shallini Taneja, Head, Center for Sustainable Development (CSD) FORE School of Management while addressing at the valedictory session of the 2ndCII Northern Region “Green Practices Award for Industries” mentioned that such initiatives provide platform to learn best practices from each other and congratulated CII for creating platform where industries can learn from each other. She urged companies to share about their green initiatives in the form of brief case studies and make it accessible all the stakeholders.

Mr Rakesh Goyal, General Manager- EHS, HeroMoto Corp Limited (Retd) during his address appreciated efforts of CII to provide a platform for industries to demonstrate and share the best practices on environmental sustainability, he further expressed that it’s a way forward to make the sustainable business growth and recognise them for improving environmental performances.

Dr Santosh Yadav, Counsellor CII- ITC, Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development (CESD) shared that witnessing the remarkable efforts put forth by businesses to adopt sustainable practices and minimize their environmental impact has reaffirmed my belief in the power of collective action. He added this type of initiative empowers businesses to embark on their journey towards sustainable development, enabling them to take corrective actions and achieve their goals.

Award for Best Practices in Water Conservation was received by Tupperware, Selaqui, Merino Industries Ltd, Hapur won the award in Best Practices in Renewable Energy, DCM Shriram Ltd- Sugar Unit, Hardoi bagged the award for best practices in energy conservation and RJ North, Cairn Oil & Gas, Vedanta Ltd, Barmer won award for best practices in waste management.

The assessment of the awards was made on various parameters including energy conservation, water conservation, environmental projects, utilization of renewable energy sources, Implementation of ISO 14000, OHSAS 18000 among others. The programme was well attended by over 70 delegates from various industries to get insights into the best Green Practices.