As G20 President, India would seek to develop a sense of unity among all nations

New Delhi (The Hawk): India's G20 agenda, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would be inclusive, ambitious, action-focused, and decisive.

One Earth, One Family, One Future is the theme chosen by India for its G20 presidency, according to Mr. Modi's opinion piece published in many newspapers today, December 1.

The Prime Minister claimed that this is more than simply a catchphrase because it considers current changes in people's circumstances, which we have all failed to recognise. Additionally, he exhorted the populace to band together in order to make India's G20 presidency one of reconciliation, harmony, and hope.

India would convey its experiences, lessons learned, and models while holding the G20 chair as potential models for others, particularly the poor world, Mr. Modi continued.

Regarding the environment and sustainability, Mr. Modi stated that India will support environmentally friendly and sustainable lifestyles based on its heritage of stewardship towards nature in order to heal the earth. India's priority, he continued, would be to repair One Earth, foster harmony within One Family, and provide hope for Our One Future.

In bringing up the geopolitical issue, Mr. Modi stated that India would work to depoliticize the world's supply of food, fertilisers, and medical supplies in order to promote unity within the human family and prevent humanitarian disasters from being caused by geopolitical tensions.

According to the prime minister, India will support an open dialogue between the world's most powerful nations about reducing the threats presented by WMD and boosting international security. According to Mr. Modi, India's G20 priorities would be developed in cooperation with both its G20 partners and its fellow travellers from the global South, whose voices are frequently ignored.

He claimed that the past 17 G20 presidencies had achieved notable benefits, including ensuring macroeconomic stability, streamlining international taxation, and reducing countries' debt loads, among many other things, and that India will profit from these successes and build even more on them.

(Inputs from Agencies)