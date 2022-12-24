As BJY enters Delhi, Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP & RSS

New Delhi (The Hawk): Rahul Gandhi, a senior member of the Congress, launched a scathing attack on the BJP and RSS on Saturday as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the city, claiming that their policies promote hatred while the common people desire harmony.

"We shall not permit the BJP and RSS's policies of inciting fear and hatred. I've set up shop for love in the marketplace of hatred," he declared.

The yatra will arrive at Ashram around 10.30 a.m. after crossing the border into Badarpur early on Saturday morning.

The massive walkathon will begin at 1.30 p.m. after a brief break and travel past Hazrat Nizamuddin and India Gate to the Red Fort.

Rahul Gandhi will arrive at the Red Fort, pay respects at Rajghat, and then the yatra will come to an end until January 3, 2023.

According to Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh, the containers will be refurbished and ready for the hard winter in the north during the nine-day respite.

"Also, after over four months, many Bharat Yatris will be able to spend time with their family. On January 3, the trip will resume, he had stated earlier in the week.

The yatra will start on January 3 from Ghaziabad and on January 6 from Sanoli Khurd near the Panipat border.

The following day, a sizable rally will be held in Panipat in honour of this milestone.

(Inputs from Agencies)