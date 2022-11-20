Army honours heroic souls who perished in an avalanche in J&K

Srinagar (The Hawk): The Army paid a heartfelt homage on Sunday to the three soldiers who died in an avalanche on Friday near the Line of Control in Kupwara's Machhal Sector: Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao, Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, and Gunner Souvik Hazra.

Lt Gen ADS Aujla, Chinar Corps Commander, and all ranks paid tribute to the valiant warriors at BB Cantt in a sad event on behalf of the proud Nation, the army said.

The Naik Gaikwad Lance and Manoj Laxman Rao On the same mission, Naik Mukesh Kumar was buried in a snowdrift and Gunner Souvik Hazra got hypothermia.

While being airlifted to 168 MH in Kupwara, the three bravehearts "could not be revived and succumbed to their medical conditions at the Military Hospital," according to the army.

The Naik Gaikwad Aged 41 and having joined the Army in 2002, Manoj Laxman Rao. He was a native of the Maharashtrian village of Chunchkkede in the Dhule District and Post Dhule Tehsil. His wife is the only one left.

Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, who joined the Army in 2018, was a 22-year-old. He was from the Rajasthani village of Sajwantgarh in the district of Nagaur, Tehsil Ladnun, and Post Rodu. His mother is still alive.

Twenty-two-year-old gunner Souvik Hazra had enlisted in the army in 2019. He was a resident of West Bengal's Village Khamarberia, Post Onda, Tehsil Bankura Sadar, and District Bankura. His uncle is still alive.

"The mortal remains of Lance Naik Mukesh Kumar, Gunner Souvik Hazra, and Naik Gaikwad Manoj Laxman Rao will be transported for final rites to their hometowns, where they will be buried with full military honours. The Army is devoted to the dignity and well-being of the bereaved families in this time of loss and stands in solidarity with them "army stated.

(Inputs from Agencies)