Apple might release macOS on the iPad Pro M2

San Francisco (The Hawk): Apple might release a scaled-down version of macOS just for the iPad Pro M2. According to AppleInsider, the device may still only be able to run iPad-optimized apps and not macOS ones.

The macOS UI is being tested with a 25% larger version in order to make it touch-friendly. Mendocino, the device's codename, is expected to debut in 2023 alongside macOS 14.

It's unknown why Apple decided to make this half-step toward a macOS interface for the iPad, according to the article.

A new iPad with an all-screen design and a huge 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display that is powered by the A14 Bionic CPU was just introduced by the business.

Advanced cameras, quick wifi connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and other features were included in the gadget.

The Wi-Fi models of the iPad, which were available in 28 countries and territories, including the US, had a beginning price of Rs 44,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models had a starting price of Rs 59,900.

The 64GB and 256GB versions of the iPad were available in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The iPad's landscape edge houses an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera for even better video chatting, while the back of the tablet has Apple upgraded 12MP camera for taking clear, vibrant photographs and 4K video.

(Inputs from Agencies)