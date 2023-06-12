AP road accident kills seven

Rajamahendravaram (AP): On Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that BJP supporters and members had joined the Aam Aadmi Party's rally the day before out of displeasure with the central government's law regulating services in the city.

The "Maha Rally" against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Ordinance, 2023 drew hundreds of protesters to Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, despite the extreme heat.

There were a number of BJP members present at Sunday's protest against the ordinance. In a tweet written in Hindi, Kejriwal added, "The BJP people are also saying that Modiji did not do the right thing by bringing the ordinance."—Inputs from Agencies